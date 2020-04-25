19-year-old Maxton man charged with murder in missing persons case

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old Maxton man was charged with murder in the missing persons case of Justin Cody Hunt.

Austin Ransom, 19, of Maxton, is in custody and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree arson, and second-degree burglary, deputies said.

The charges are in connection with the death of Justin Cody Hunt, of Maxton, who was reported missing by family members Wednesday. Hunt was last seen by family members on Tuesday with a friend. The friend Hunt was last seen with was found around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday after being involved in a crash on Hwy 74 near Selma Road in Lumberton.

Ransom was taken into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center and was given no bond on the murder charge, and a $2 million secured bond for the remaining charges.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.