HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The state’s teen birth rate has decreased by more than half in the last decade, according to newly released data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“It is a really significant drop,” said Beth De Santis, the chief executive officer of Fact Forward, an organization that advocates for adolescent reproductive health care in South Carolina. “It really goes to show that in a lot of ways, the messaging has been working, the methodology has been working, and we are making sure that young people have access to the right information at the right time to make the best decisions for them.”