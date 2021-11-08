2 arrested after $75K worth of stolen equipment recovered in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies have recovered more than $75,000 worth of stolen vehicles and equipment, according to authorities.

Deputies have arrested two people after they were found with the equipment; Ryan Scott Corkum, 35, of Gresham and Tammy Lynn Bilas, 48, of Myrtle Beach.

Corkum was charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods with a value of $10,000 or more, two counts of possession of stolen goods with a value of $2,000 or less, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, second degree non-violent burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of less than one milligram of methamphetamine.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $74,250 surety bond.

Bilas was charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods with a value of $10,000 or more and two counts of possession of stolen goods with a value of $2,000 or less.

She is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $14,250 surety bond.