2 arrested after stolen RVs recovered, one painted and given false plate

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police recovered two RVs reported stolen, one of which had been painted and given a stolen license plate.

Police say Jordan Swinson, 28, and Sara-Megan Tuttle, 30, both of Surfside Beach, admitted the RVs had been stolen from the Heritage Storage facility near Highway 544.

One RV had been adorned with a stolen license plate and painted to remove identifying markings, police reported. Upon further examination, both RVs were found to contain additional items believed to have been stolen from area storage units.

Swinson has been charged with grand larceny, $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods, $2,000 or less. He is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,500 bond.

Tuttle has been charged with grand larceny, $5,000 or more, and receiving stolen goods, $2,000 or less. She is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,500 bond.

Police caution patrons when using storage units. They can be an easy target for thefts simply because many property owners do not check in on the unit or their belongings often enough, said Mikayla Moskov, public information officer for Horry County Police.

“When utilizing a storage unit,” Moskov says, “maintain a log of what the unit contains and visit it as frequently as possible.” Should anything go missing, she says, serial numbers and ownership paperwork are key to reporting and ultimately recovering stolen goods.