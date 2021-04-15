2 arrested after taping puppy’s mouth shut, abandoning second dog

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tennessee man and woman have been arrested in Florida after they wrapped a training lead around a puppy’s snout to prevent the puppy from nipping them.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called for a puppy in distress with its mouth taped shut.

When deputies arrived they found the puppy in the parking lot of a Walmart as well as a second dog.

Deputies were able to get in contact with the owners of the dogs, 20-year-old Jaelen Barge and 19-year-old Allison Sweck, and learned they had wrapped a training lead around the puppy’s snout to prevent the puppy from nipping them.

The sheriff’s office says the dogs were also left alone without accessible food or water.

“It disgusts me that an innocent puppy was left alone in a vehicle, unable to eat, breathe, or drink,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Lee County.”

Both Barge and Sweck were arrested and booked at the Lee County Jail, charged with one count each of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty.

The 9-week-old Great Pyrenees puppy is now safe and recovering at the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.