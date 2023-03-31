BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people are facing charges after being arrested for allegedly running a “chop shop” and distributing drugs, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.

A “chop shop” is where parts are stripped from stolen items — often vehicles — to be resold.

Sheriff’s detectives recently searched a home on the 400 block of Olympic Drive and found numerous stolen items, including handguns; lawn-care equipment; three motorcycles; a stripped-down Honda Civic; and numerous trailers with missing or altered vehicle-identification numbers; and a dirt bike and two four-wheelers with missing or altered VIN numbers.

The search also turned up unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Ralph McClenney, 39, was charged with trafficking meth; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession of marijuana; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; receiving/possessing stolen property; and operating a chop-shop.

Ruth McAdams, 40, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl; giving false information to police; and possession of a firearm by a fugitive. She was wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.