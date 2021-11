FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested two people after they say they robbed a person at knife point.

On May 25, Lindsey Britt, 25, and Frankie Bryant, 42, are accused of robbing a person on East Black Creek Road in Florence, according to deputies.

Britt is being charged with armed robbery and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Bryant is also charged with armed robbery and is being held at FCDC on a $40,000 surety bond.