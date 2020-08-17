2 arrested on drug, weapon charges after fleeing deputies on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested on gun and drug charges early Monday morning after running from Georgetown County deputies during a traffic stop last week.

According to Sheriff Carter Weaver, deputies stopped the suspect vehicle for speeding Friday just before 1:30 a.m. near Beaumont Avenue on Pawleys Island.

After deputies questioned the driver, 26-year-old Terrell Davane Grant, about drugs in the car, Grant drove away at a high rate of speed with a female passenger and young child in the backseat.

Because deputies knew the suspect’s identity and there was a child in vehicle, deputies did not pursue suspect. They were later located at a motel.

After an alert by K-9 Blitz on the suspect’s car, deputies seized a pistol, a digital scale, bags containing suspected drugs along with empty bags, a cell phone, and $7,901 in cash.

Grant and the passenger, Tiffany Nicole Parrish were taken into custody on Monday.

Deputies say Grant was charged with two counts of trafficking drugs, possession of a weapon by a felon, transporting alcohol with seal broken in a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue light and siren.

Parrish was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Both are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center.

