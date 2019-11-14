2 arrested on fentanyl, meth charges after overdose death at Florence home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators arrested two people and seized fentanyl and meth from a home on Silver Leaf Road.

Tracy Dixon and Jimmy Wardy Jr. both face charges after narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to complaints of drug activity, including sales. Documents show the EMS had responded to a recent overdose death at the same home, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

Narcotics investigators were able to secure two controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine from two separate individuals at that home, Kirby said. Those buys were used to obtain arrest warrants and a search warrant.

During the search at pre-dawn on Thursday, Investigators recovered approximately 1/8 ounce of powder fentanyl and two grams of crystal methamphetamines.

Dixon faces charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Wardy is charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.