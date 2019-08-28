2-car crash near Grand Strand Regional Medical Center sends 1 to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 2-car crash near Grand Strand Regional Medical Center has sent one person to the hospital, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near 82nd Avenue North, Lt. Evans told News13. Northbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Count on News13 for updates.
