2 charged after investigators seize drugs, cash, guns from separate Florence homes

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators seized guns, a number of illegal drugs, cars and cash from two Florence homes in two separate investigations.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office searched a house on Milan Road on Wednesday and seized about 38 grams of cocaine, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 144 grams (about 4,500) doses of heroin. They also seized three handguns, cash, and several vehicles believed to be either used in the distribution of narcotics or “the fruits thereof.”

Investigators arrested Clemmie Lee Jones, Jr, 58, of Florence, at the home. He was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In an unrelated case, investigators searched a house on Canal Drive and found about 543 units of a controlled substance in pill form. Investigators arrested Kristin Hunt, 40, of Florence, at the home and charged her with possession of controlled substances as well as three counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Both Jones and Hunt are being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.