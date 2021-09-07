2 charged after verbal fight in Lumberton food store leads to shoot-out in parking lot

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after a verbal fight inside a food store led to a shoot-out in the parking lot, damaging three vehicles, police said.

Lumberton police were called to a report of shots fired at Stock’s Food Store at 1010 E 2nd Street on Aug. 31. Officers found three vehicles had been struck by gunfire during the incident.

Surveillance video showed two people were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store, which escalated to both people pulling out firearms and shooting at each other in the parking lot, according to police.

Ajireh F McMillan, 24, of Lumberton, and Kendrick Rashad Powell, 30, of Lumberton, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

McMillan faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm inside city limits. McMillan remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $74,000 secured bond.

Powell has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm inside city limits. Powell remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $65,000 secured bond.

Both subjects fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective Frank Durden at (910) 671-3845.