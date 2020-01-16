2 charged in connection to SC puppy mill with over 100 animals, sheriff’s office says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that their office, along with Laurens and Anderson county animal control officers, are working to remove over 100 animals from a property in Ware Shoals.

According to Courtney Snow, with the sheriff’s office, deputies and animal control are working to remove 100 to 150 dogs, chickens, ducks from a property off of Indian Mound Road.

“Some of them are skinny, some of them have orthopedic issues, some have had some eye injuries. Obviously, most of them have feces stuck to them, especially the ones with longer hair. Tt’s very very sad,“ said Anderson County PAWS, Director Dr. Kim Sanders.

Animal control was contacted after an individual purchased a dog from a resident and the dog was found to be in poor health.

“Some of them had feces in their feed bowl, some of them didn’t have any water,” Dr. Sanders said.

Photos from the scene show several vehicles on the property at this time.

Due to the condition these animals were being kept in, Barbara Timms and Barry Davis were both charged with animal cruelty.

“These people charged under the felony section of animal cruelty and hopefully there will be justice served,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

Barbara Timms and Barry Davis were both charged with Animal Cruelty. (Pictures: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Staff from the Laurens County Animal Control, as well as the Anderson PAWS organization, are working to properly remove each one from the residence, evaluate their health, and ensure that the animals are properly taken care of.

“Some of them are malnourished some of them have some pretty nasty medical issues, some injuries, pretty skinny,” Dr. Sanders said.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and they say more charges are pending at this time.

