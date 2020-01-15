2 charged in connection with SC puppy mill having over 100 animals

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that their office, along with Laurens and Anderson county animal control officers, are working to remove over 100 animals from a property in Ware Shoals.

According to Courtney Snow with the sheriff’s office, deputies and animal control are working to remove 100 to 150 dogs, chickens, ducks from a property off of Indian Mound Road.

Animal Control was contacted after an individual purchased a dog from a resident, and the dog was found to be in poor health.

Photos from our crew at the scene show several vehicles on the property at this time.

Due to the condition these animals were being kept in, Barbara Timms and Barry Davis were both charged with animal cruelty.









Staff from the Laurens County Animal Control, as well as the Anderson PAWS organization are working to properly remove each one from the residence, evaluate their health, and ensure that the animals are properly taken care of.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and they say more charges are pending at this time.

