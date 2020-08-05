2 charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 injured

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man and woman have been charged in a Myrtle Beach shooting that left one person injured in June.

According to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street shortly before 1 a.m. on June 30.

Ernest Howard, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting incident, according to a crime report from MBPD.

Nydja Davis, also of Conway, was charged with accessory to felony and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Howard was released on a $10,000 bond.

