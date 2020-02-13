2 charged with assault, attempted robbery in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies charged two Lumberton people with assault and attempted robbery after an incident on Regan Church Road.

Robeson County deputies were called to an area hospital at about 5:43 on Sunday in reference to an assault. The victim said two people assaulted him and tried to rob him on Regan Church Road.

Investigators arrested Amber Little, 43 and Jose Hernandez 40, of Lumberton, at their home on Wednesday in connection with the incident. They are charged with felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Little is in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond. Hernandez is in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.