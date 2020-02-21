2 charged with dealing drugs, keeping a drug house near Shannon; bond set at $1M

ROBESON CO, SC (WBTW) – Two people were charged with dealing cocaine, opiods, marijuana and keeping a drug house in Robeson County.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched a home at 32 Meza Drive near Shannon on Thursday and seized quantities of cocaine, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, two vehicles and about $2,100 in cash, according to a report.

As a result, Derek Carter, 40, and Shenelle Renee Jacobs, 33, both of Shannon, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opiods, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II and III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Derek Carter received an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carter and Jacobs each received $1,000,000 secured bonds.

Anyone with additional information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.