2 dead, 1 child injured in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have died and a child was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Robeson County, according to authorities.

Around 6 p.m., troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were sent to the area of Cabinet Shop Road for a two vehicle crash.

Gerald Dail, 73, was driving a 1999 Plymouth van when he crossed over the center line, colliding with a 2016 Honda Civic being driven by 35-year-old Brandie Strickland.

Both drivers died as a result of the collision, according to NCHP. A 5-year-old passenger in the Plymouth van was taken to the hospital with injuries.

