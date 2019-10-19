2 dead, 2 injured in Friday night Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two are dead and two are injured after a crash on U.S. 501 near Old Ebenezer Road, outside of Latta, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Judd Jones.

It happened at 9:13 p.m. Friday night as a single-vehicle collision. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to McLeod Dillon and subsequently died from injuries there.

The passenger was also not wearing a seat belt. Two other passengers in the 2011 Toyota were injured. One was airlifted to McLeod Florence with serious injuries. The fourth passenger was taken to McLeod Dillon with non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle struck a tree after running off of the road and coming back onto the road. This crash is still under investigation.

