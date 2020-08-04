2 dead after tornado hit mobile home park in North Carolina, crews search for others

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (AP/WNCT) – Isaias spawned multiple tornadoes, including one that caused at least two deaths and multiple injuries as it flattened a mobile home park in Windsor, NC, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.

He said 10 homes were destroyed and crews are searching for several people who are unaccounted for.

An aerial shot showed debris littered over a several-block area where rescue workers in brightly colored shirts picked through splintered boards and other wreckage where homes had stood. Nearby, a vehicle was flipped onto its roof, its tires pointed up in the air.

Sheriff Holley, confirms two people are dead after a tornado hit a mobile home park outside of Windsor.

He said crews are searching for three to four more people.

Deputies are going door to door in the community, with firefighters and search and rescue teams with dogs involved in looking for the missing.

The following statement was released by the Bertie County Government:

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge and confirm information that has been posted in several public Facebook postings about a tornado that touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor earlier this morning. We are asking that our community allow us time to gather and properly verify more information from the various law enforcement agencies and first responders still working to secure the area. We are beyond grateful for all of the support from our surrounding counties and ask that you keep us and all responding agencies in your thoughts and prayers.”