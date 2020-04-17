2 deaths, 20 confirmed cases reported in Robeson County

ROBESON CO., NC (WBTW) – Robeson County has reported its first two deaths related to the coronavirus.

Both were considered to be elderly, according to Robeson County spokesperson Emily Jones.

There also are now 20 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The latest coronavirus case is a 73-year-old female who remains hospitalized at a facility out of the county.

One of the patients who had been hospitalized locally was the most recent to die. The 70-year-old man is a local resident who was transported by EMS.

Additionally, a local resident who visited family members in a highly impacted state has died while being hospitalized. This man is 69-years-old and was diagnosed March 28 in the state he was visiting.

“The Health Department will follow up on contact tracing – initial indications are that none have a travel history,” Jones said. “As a reminder, only Robeson County residents are counted as a part of Robeson County’s statistics – if someone tests positive while working in a Robeson County business but he/she resides elsewhere, the person would be attributed to their county of residence and not Robeson. Obviously, this works the same if someone from Robeson tests positive but works in another county, it would count as a Robeson County statistic.”

“The trend lately has been that the affected are employees of larger business operations so work sites are more and more being the vehicle of transmission” Jones added. “Anecdotally, there are reports of people not adhering to social distancing over the holiday which has placed them at undue risk of getting the virus. Social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting all remain routine daily living habits.”