2 denied bond on all charges in connection with murder of missing Dillon County man

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two suspects who have been accused of the murder of a missing Dillon County man were both denied bond on all charges.

T’Korey Taymar McMillon, 32, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Jennifer Michelle Campbell, 37, was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

The charges are in connection with the death of Julandan Malik McCallum, who was reported missing in 2019.

McMillon and Campbell conspired to shoot and kill McCallum and buried his body in an effort to hide the crime, according to arrest warrants.

McMillon is accused of shooting and killing McCallum on or around July 13, 2019. Warrants allege Campbell drove McMillon to pick up McCallum and continued driving as McCallum was shot and killed.

McCallum’s body was found Nov. 5. McMillan and Campbell were taken to the Dillon County Detention Center. A judge denied bond for both suspects on all charges.