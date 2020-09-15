2 families heartbroken following deadly wrong-way crash at SC coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are in mourning after a deadly crash took the lives of two people and seriously injured three more.

The fatal collision was reported off Highway 521 around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, “The driver of unit number 1 was on the wrong side of the road and struck unit number 2.”

A person in each car died.

The Georgetown County Coroner says that 3-year-old Micki Nolan and 49-year-old Glendora Holmes did not survive the crash.

Glendora Holmes (middle) and her family

Nolan family

The remaining passengers of the Nolan family’s vehicle; Taran Jimmy Quick and Daisy were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Jimmy Nolan, father and Head Football Coach at Costa Mesa High School, was in Southern California with their oldest daughter Paisley. He shared in a social media post that his wife, Taran, and two surviving children are in critical condition.

Dr. Jacob Haley, Principal at Costa Mesa High School, says the community is reeling over the tragedy. Nolan’s family is well-known for being at every single football game and practice.

“The whole thing just kind of makes us sick,” he says. “We’re still trying to wrap our heads around it.”

Glendora Holmes was traveling to visit her daughter, Shamiaha, and grandson on the morning of the crash. Shamiaha says she is devastated that her mother’s life ended the way it did.

“My mom was a mom not just to her children but to anyone who needed a mom. She was as fabulous as they come,” she says.

As both families deal with immeasurable loss, their loved ones have set up GoFundMe pages to help with any financial burden. You can find Holmes’s page here, and the Nolan Family’s page here.

