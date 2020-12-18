‘2 fires within hours’; Marion fire crews battle early morning house fires

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion fire crews battled two fires within a matter of hours early Friday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., crews were sent to a structure fire near the intersection of Gregg Avenue and Art Court, according to the Marion Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found the house with smoke coming from building. They were able to put the fire out within 20 minutes, according to MFD. The building was determined to have been abandoned with no one inside when crews arrived.

A few hours later, around 5:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to a home on Euclid Street where they found a working residential structure fire, according to MFD.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes and all occupants were able to safely exit the home, MFD said. The second fire, according to MFD, appears to be suspicious in nature. There were no injuries reported.

Both fires are being investigated by the Marion Fire Department and Marion Police Department. Count on News13 for updates.

