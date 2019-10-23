2 former Highway Patrol troopers arrested in traffic ticket irregularities investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two former members of the Highway Patrol were arrested Wednesday in connection with a ticket irregularity investigation out of Harnett County, the SBI announced.

Former Trooper Jason Benson has been charged with five counts of felony obstruction of justice, five counts of misdemeanor failure to discharge duty, and five counts of misdemeanor making a false return of process.

Former Trooper Christopher Carter has been charged with two felony counts of obstruction of justice, two misdemeanor counts of failure to discharge duty, and two misdemeanor counts of making a false return of process.

Benson and Carter were arrested Wednesday morning without incident by special agents from the SBI’s Capital District after turning themselves in at the Harnett County Detention Center.

“The actions of these two former troopers, as substantiated by our internal investigation, is inconsistent with the Ethical and Organizational Values of the Highway Patrol and does not reflect the high standard of conduct to which all SHP employees are held accountable,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr.

An investigation revealed more than a dozen victims had been issued citations or charges without them knowing.

“Most of the citations stemmed from single-car accidents or abandoned vehicles,” the SBI said in a release. “In some cases, the two troopers charged individuals and failed to serve the citation(s).”

The victims didn’t realize they had been charged and didn’t know they had a court appearance scheduled.

“As a result, arrest warrants were issued for some while others had their driver’s licenses suspended,” the SBI said.

The SBI investigation is ongoing.