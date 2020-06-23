2 found shot to death in Chesterfield County, Sheriff’s Office says

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two men were found shot to death in Chesterfield County Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to the Lizzy Byrd Road in the Society Hill area after receiving a report of two bodies in the road.

Upon arrival, they found that the two unidentified men had suffered gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Highway Patrol were called in to help process the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says the two men have not yet been identified.

They are described as white men, both between the ages of 30 to 35. One is believed to weigh somewhere between 150 to 170 pounds and is 5’7″ to 5’10”. The other is thought to weigh between 250 to 275 pounds and is 5’11” to 6’1″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the tip line at 843-247-8072.