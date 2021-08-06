2 Hartsville men sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after selling meth to authorities

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Hartsville men have been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after they sold methamphetamine to officers who were undercover in 2019.

Chazoid Cenetell Rogers, 42, and Oyarmma Robinson, 42, were sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison after they pleaded guilty to possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Evidence presented to the Court showed that, in the Spring and Summer of 2019, law enforcement conducted a series of controlled buys of methamphetamine from Rogers and Robinson.

Rogers participated in five sales of methamphetamine over a three-month period, for a total of 209 grams. Robinson participated in two sales of methamphetamine in one month, for a total of 111 grams.

Rogers and Robinson were sentenced to 150 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.