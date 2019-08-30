2 Horry County men arrested on 30 total charges of child porn

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Two Horry County men have been arrested on 30 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Paul B. Vick, 69, of North Myrtle Beach and Lee Grant Cook, III, 27, of Myrtle Beach, face 30 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to state Attorney General Alan Wilson. Investigators say both men distributed and possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to both Vick and Cook.

Vick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Cook was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, US Marshals Service, and 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as North Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina Police Departments assisted with the investigations.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.