2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A small plane has crashed along Augusta Road in Greenville County near the Donaldson Center Airport, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

(From: Donaldson Center Fire Department)

Deputies said they were called to the scene near Cytec Carbon Fibers around 3:20pm.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 plane with two people on board reportedly struck a smoke stack and a building.

Both people on board were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The FAA said the pilot had taken off from Donaldson Center Airport and was flying in a traffic pattern for Runway 5 at the airport when the crash occurred.

The case will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.