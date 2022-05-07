HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are hurt after a Friday night shooting in the Forestbrook area.

The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) said the shooting happened on Hunters Trail around 10:15 p.m.

HCPD said it has suspects in custody but did not specify to News13 how many because it’s “not clear yet who will be charged [versus] who is interviewed and released,” a department spokesperson said.

The two people injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No word on their condition at this time.

