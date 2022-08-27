HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday.
Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle.
HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 p.m. because of the crash.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
