HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road.
HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home.
Lanes of traffic are blocked as of 6:30 p.m. as crews work on scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
