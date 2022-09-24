HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road.

HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home.

Lanes of traffic are blocked as of 6:30 p.m. as crews work on scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.