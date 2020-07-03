2 in custody in MB armed robbery, carjacking, crash

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has two in custody in connection with an armed robbery at the Caribbean Resort at 3000 N Ocean Boulevard.

According to police, around 1 a.m. the victim arrived at the resort and was approached by two men who were following him in a gray sedan.

They showed a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s car. The two subjects then fled in the victims vehicle and the gray sedan left the area as well.

No one was injured in the incident. The Myrtle Beach Police Department gave a description of the vehicle to their surrounding law enforcement partners.

The Horry County Police Department located the victim’s vehicle which fled from them. The vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash outside of Aynor and both males were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

A handgun believed to be used in the robbery was recovered at the scene with the car. The two people in custody are from Laurens, SC and Simpsonville, SC and will be identified after formal charges are made.

