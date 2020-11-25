MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Mullins police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night at a home in Mullins.
Around 9 p.m. police responded to a home on North Mullins Street after two people were shot, according to police.
Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The case is still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2 injured in Tuesday night shooting in Mullins
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to roll for television audience only for the first time in 94 years
- 128 people sick after eating sushi from North Carolina Harris Teeter
- North Carolina doctor accused of inviting female patient to discuss test results, sexually assaulting her
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty, formally admits to role in opioid crisis