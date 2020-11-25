2 injured in Tuesday night shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Mullins police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night at a home in Mullins.

Around 9 p.m. police responded to a home on North Mullins Street after two people were shot, according to police.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The case is still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

