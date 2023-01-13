MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case.

Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; unlawful carrying of a pistol; and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were arrested after refusing deputies’ orders to stop moving around in their car when they were pulled over at a residence on Coxe Road E. in the Bennettsville area.

After being removed from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said the men admitted to having illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search by deputies turned up nearly 10 grams of a mixture of suspected heroin and fentanyl; a digital scale; a glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs; a Ruger 380 handgun with a loaded magazine; a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine that had been reported stolen from Darlington; and $738.00.

Both men were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center; Cook received a $60,000 surety bond with a GPS ankle monitor, while Jackson received a $30,000 surety bond.