MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case.
Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; unlawful carrying of a pistol; and possession of a stolen firearm.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were arrested after refusing deputies’ orders to stop moving around in their car when they were pulled over at a residence on Coxe Road E. in the Bennettsville area.
After being removed from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said the men admitted to having illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search by deputies turned up nearly 10 grams of a mixture of suspected heroin and fentanyl; a digital scale; a glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs; a Ruger 380 handgun with a loaded magazine; a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine that had been reported stolen from Darlington; and $738.00.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Both men were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center; Cook received a $60,000 surety bond with a GPS ankle monitor, while Jackson received a $30,000 surety bond.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.