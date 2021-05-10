2 jailed on meth charges after undercover drug operation in Marlboro County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested as part of an undercover drug investigation in the Iceman neighborhood in the town of McColl in Marlboro County, the sheriff’s department said.

According to sheriff’s Lt. Trevor Murphy, Harry James Roller, 45, and Heather Renne Lynn Schmidt, 31, were arrested on Monday by the department’s narcotics division. The investigation resulted from numerous complaints about drug activity in the neighborhood, Murphy said in a news release.

Roller has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana. Schmidt, 31, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Roller and Schmidt are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center pending a bond hearing in Marlboro County Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

If you have any information about illegal activity in your neighborhood, you can anonymously contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division at 843-479-9999.