2 killed 7 injured in crash in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Two people died and seven others were injured after a crash in Robeson County.

According to Trooper Hunt with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Regan Church Road at the intersection with Howell Road just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hunt, a passenger car was traveling south on Howell Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign and drove into the path on a pick-up truck traveling on Regan Chruch Road. This caused the car to spin out off of the road and flip over, throwing the driver from the car.

The driver and another passenger in the car were killed in the crash, seven other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.