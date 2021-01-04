2 killed, deputy hospitalized after collision in Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Sunday responded to a serious collision involving one of their deputies on Highway 17 near Beehive Road.

According to CCSO, a deputy was responding to a disturbance involving a physical assault when the patrol car was hit by a civilian vehicle.

Two individuals in the civilian vehicle were killed in the collision.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the collision.

Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: