CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Sunday responded to a serious collision involving one of their deputies on Highway 17 near Beehive Road.
According to CCSO, a deputy was responding to a disturbance involving a physical assault when the patrol car was hit by a civilian vehicle.
Two individuals in the civilian vehicle were killed in the collision.
The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the collision.
Count on us for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
- Trump, Biden head to Georgia in final push ahead of Senate runoffs
- Florence 1 schools to begin meal pickups while students learn fully virtual
- South Carolina man arrested for death of father slain on New Year’s Day
- 2 killed, deputy hospitalized after collision in Charleston