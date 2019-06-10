2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 22; country music star’s bus also involved

Two people died in a head-on crash on Highway 22 that also involved country music star Travis Tritt’s tour bus.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a jeep traveling the wrong direction on Hwy 22 at about 3 a.m. on Saturday hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 61-year-old Tonda Cross of Ellettsville, IN, and 25-year-old Charles “Cody” Wade, III from the Conway, Myrtle Beach area.

The highway patrol is working to figure out why the jeep was on the wrong side of the road.

County music singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter that his tour bus was involved in the crash. No one was hurt on the bus.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, Tritt’s bus and another vehicle were involved in a minor crash as they were trying to avoid the deadly crash that had already happened.

“Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died,” Tritt wrote.

