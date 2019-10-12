2 MBPD officers involved in shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
officer-involved-shooting (1)_1527606626284.jpg.jpg

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, October 12, two Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in a shooting in the area of 65th Ave N and Wedgewood Drive. 

Per established protocol, SLED will be conducting an independent investigation, while MBPD will be reviewing the incident internally. Myrtle Beach Police is asking for patience while every lead is investigated. 

If you have any information, photos, or video please contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382. 

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: