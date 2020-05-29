2 men, 1 of them naked, arrested after being caught in Alabama home with two juveniles

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after deputies received a call the men were in a home with two female juveniles.
According to MCSO, deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Bethel Circle in the Hartselle area Friday. When authorities got to the scene, the two men attempted to run.
One suspect stopped outside of the home and waited for deputies while the other man ran into the woods without any clothing on. He was later picked up by deputies.
After an initial investigation, it was determined that the suspects were invited by the juveniles to the home.
No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.
