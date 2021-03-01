2 men charged in connection with shooting death in Bennettsville

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jamarcus McLaurin, left, and Tommy Gillespie (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men following a murder in Bennettsville.

Jamarcus McLaurin, 39, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tommy Gillespie, 27, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot and killed on Ella Street on Jan. 23. The man was identified as Oliver Douglas, 27. When deputies arrived at the scene, they tried to provide aid to Doublas but found he had died from his wounds.

McLaurin turned himself in at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Gillespie has been released on a secure bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories