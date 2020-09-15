2 men charged in unsolved murder case from 2015 in Robeson County

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – Two men have been charged in connection with an unsolved murder case in Robeson County from 2015.

One person died from a gunshot wound, two other men were shot and a woman was assaulted during a home invasion and armed robbery on Shaw Road in St. Pauls in September of 2015, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Murphy, 51, of Maxton died during the invasion.

Deputies arrested Ismul Hines, 43, of Charlotte, and Kenneth McCoy, 26, of Laurinburg and charged them with first-degree murder, four counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and seven counts of kidnapping. Hines is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sheriff Wilkins said the arrests of Hines and McCoy are examples of “continuous hard work and dedication to bring closure to the families of victims by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.”

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.