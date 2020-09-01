2 men charged with robbery, kidnapping at N. Ocean Blvd motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Police arrested and charged two men with robbery and kidnapping at a motel on N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Police were called to a motel at 104 N Ocean Blvd on Saturday for an armed robbery. When they arrived, a victim said he was physically assaulted in a room by two men, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department report.

The men took $260 from the man, according to police. The victim thought one of the men had a gun because he left the room saying he was “going to get my gun,” and then returned.

The victim said he was held against his will with physical force and intimidation, police reported.

Richard Lindley, 29, of Snow Camp, NC, was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and loitering.

Naquaiel Potts, 25 of Winston Salem, NC, was charged with robbery, kidnapping, and loitering.

Both men remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $40,257 bond.