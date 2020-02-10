2-month-old baby found dead near Texas business

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN/WBTW) — A 2-month-old child was found dead Monday morning in Austin, Texas, News13’s sister station KXAN reports.
The infant was found at 5001 South Congress Avenue. The call came into dispatch at 4:17 a.m., police say, and the investigation is ongoing. The business at the address is Austin Express Auto Parts.
Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics pronounced the baby dead at the scene.
Northbound traffic is down to one lane. APD victim services is on scene.
In a tweet, the Austin Police Department says the death “does not appear to be suspicious at this time.”
