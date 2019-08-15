2 more arrested, 19 firearms seized in Little River drug bust

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Police arrested a man and a woman after finding 19 firearms, drugs and stolen items in Little River.

Horry County police searched a home on Aug. 6 on the 800 block of Sultana Drive near Little River following an extensive drug investigation. The search warrant had ties to another drug investigation that same day on Malcom Drive near Little River.

As a result of the search warrant, drugs, weapons, and a large number of stolen items were located.

The following individuals have been charged.

Ronald Lee Carter:

Possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense

Distribution of heroin, first offense (2 counts)

Distribution of cocaine base, first offense

Daniella Marie Luciano:

Distribution of heroin, first offense (2 counts)

Distribution of cocaine base, first offense

The following items were seized.