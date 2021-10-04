2 more charged with robbery, multiple weapons violations in Lumberton; 18-year-old suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – More arrests have been made in connection with recent weapons violations in Lymberson.

Quadrique Butler, 19, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged Monday on multiple weapons violations, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A 17-year old juvenile also was arrested and charge.

The charges stem from recent weapon violations in the Clyborn Pines community in Lumberton.

Butler faces charges of felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators are still searching for Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Lumberton. Cummings is wanted for the charges of robbery with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two (2) counts of felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Several other people have been arrested during past week for criminal acts in the Clyborn Pines community.

– Two juveniles were charged with multiple weapon violations. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

A second 16 year-year-old was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both juveniles are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

– Angela T. Baxley, 44, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Baxley was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $2,500.00 secured bond.



-Travis Hunt, 18, of Lumberton also surrendered to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Wednesday. Hunt is arrested and charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and cyberstalking. Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $250,000.00 secured bond.



– Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested and charged Tina Chavis, 44, and a 15-year-old male juvenile, both of Lumberton in connection with the weapon violations. Chavis is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Chavis was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $275,000.00 secured bond.​

– The juvenile is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. The juvenile is currently being held in Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile is likely to be charged with additional offenses related to the case.​

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of Cummings is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.