2 more Horry County schools to go virtual over increasing COVID numbers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools announced two more schools will be going virtual after a recent surge in COVID cases within the district.

Whitmore Park Middle and Ten Oaks Middle will both be transitioning to online learning for a two week period because of the number of students and staff members who have either tested positive or are currently quarantining.

Both schools will resume in-person leaning on September 17. While students are learning virtually the schools will undergo a deep cleaning process. All after school activities, including sports, will be canceled during the two week timeframe.