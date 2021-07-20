2 more people arrested in murder of 35-year-old woman at Hartsville gas station

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested in the shooting death of 35-year-old Madrell Addison at a Hartsville gas station in June, according to the Darlington County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies have arrested Cherod Johnson and Sheona Woodham in the June 19 murder of Addison at the Refuel gas station at 104 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy Hartsville, according to deputies.

Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted murder after he is accused of firing multiple shots into a fleeing vehicle with two people inside, according to arrest warrants.

Woodham was charged with accessory after the fact to felony or murder after deputies say she was at the scene of the crime when the murder occurred and drove multiple suspects away from the scene in a getaway car.

Deonta Jackson booking photo

On Thursday, deputies arrested a third suspect, Deonta Jackson, after they say he lured Addison over using rival gang signs and taunting, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Jackson is being charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center without bond pretrial.

Jackson was previously arrested in a July 2019 pizza delivery driver shooting in Hartsville.