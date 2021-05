ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — Two motorcyclists were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 41 in Andrews, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCPH said a pickup truck hit the motorcycles while turning left onto Piney Forest Circle from Highway 41, killing both motorcycle drivers, who were thrown from their bikes. Both had been wearing helmets.

The motorcycles had the right of way at the time of the crash, SCHP said.